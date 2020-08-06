LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts is giving those who are still working from home an option to change their scenery and work from a resort in Las Vegas.
Dubbed the "ultimate home-away-from-the-home office experience," MGM Resorts' "Viva Las Office" promotion offers accommodations at Bellagio and Aria.
The three-tiered packages offer amenities and benefits to fit every working traveler's needs, the company said. In addition to flexible check-in and check-out times, the program includes a personal executive assistant who can handle all reservations and experiences throughout the guests' stay.
When it's time for a break, the company says visitors can take advantage of a daily food and beverage credit and a discount on various activities throughout the city including helicopter and jeep package.
Those who book the "Viva Las Office" package will receive access to discounted airfare through JSX, the hop-on jet service.
“We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience here at Bellagio and ARIA that combines work and play,” said Atif Rafiq, President of Commercial and Growth for MGM Resorts. “These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering.”
“Viva Las Office” requires a three-night stay minimum with packages starting at $100 per night, including the following options:
The Associate
- Room accommodations: Bellagio Resort King or ARIA Deluxe King
- Check-in as early as 8 a.m.; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.
- Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit
- $50 food and beverage credit per night
- $75 off round-trip flights with JSX
The Manager
- Room accommodations: Bellagio Fountain View or ARIA Deluxe Strip View
- Check-in as early as 8 a.m.; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.
- Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit
- $50 food and beverage credit per night
- $100 off round-trip flights with JSX
- Two VIP pool day passes
- Poolside massage
The Executive
- Room accommodations: Bellagio Salone Suite or ARIA City Corner Suite
- Check-in as early as 8 a.m.; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.
- Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit
- $75 food and beverage credit per night
- $125 off round-trip flights with JSX
- Full-day cabana rental
Those wishing to bring their four-legged coworkers are welcome to do so, as JSX, Bellagio and ARIA are all dog-friendly with a variety of add-on amenities, the company said.
Visit mgmresorts.com/en/offers/viva-las-office for more information.
