LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a few struggling months for casino properties on the Las Vegas Strip, some casinos are slowly re-upping normal operations.
MGM Resorts announced it will resume 24/7 operations at Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage on March 3. Representatives at MGM said the change comes as a result of increased travel to Las Vegas.
Previously, the properties had to close mid-week due to low demand due to COVID-19. MGM Resorts said days and hours of operation at venues would vary.
“As we begin to see positive signs around the public’s sentiment about traveling, coupled with important progress on the vaccination front and decreasing COVID-19 case numbers, bringing Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage back to full-week operations is an important step for us,” MGM CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. “We remain optimistic about Las Vegas’ recovery and our ability to bring employees back to work as business volumes allow us to do so.”
MGM Resorts also announced that several live entertainment shows would return in February and early March. MGM Resorts had to postpone live entertainment in December after Gov. Steve Sisolak instituted a "statewide pause."
Last week, Gov. Sisolak announced increased capacity limits due to lowering COVID-19 trends, including an increase to 35% capacity on casino floors.
