LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced on Friday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks at any of its Las Vegas properties, effective at noon on Friday, May 14.
In a notice to employees, CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle noted that at this time, employees are still required to wear masks while on property, even if they are fully vaccinated.
The move to allow fully vaccinated guests to visit its properties without wearing masks comes following an announcement from the CDC on Thursday in which health officials eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
Following the CDC's announcement, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said the state would follow the CDC's guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.