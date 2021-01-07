LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A spokesman for MGM Resorts International confirmed Thursday that the company will be furloughing 140 managerial positions across its Las Vegas properties, effective Monday.
The affected employees were notified on Wednesday, according to company spokesman Brian Ahern.
In a statement provided by MGM Resorts, the company says business volumes are projected to remain low for the beginning of the year due to the pandemic.
Business volumes are projected to remain low for the beginning of the year due to the pandemic, unfortunately requiring temporary reductions in staffing across our Las Vegas properties. We are focused on bringing employees back to work when business levels recover. We are optimistic that, with vaccine distribution and other developments, we will return to higher business levels and staffing soon.
As before, impacted employees with MGM Resorts health plans remain eligible for benefits and continue to have access to the MGM Employee Grant Fund and access to MGM’s employee resources and training.
