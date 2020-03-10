LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts said it would temporarily close buffets at multiple Las Vegas Strip properties to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.
Buffets at Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur would be close temporarily, effective Sun. March 15. A spokesperson with MGM couldn't provide an estimated time of reopening.
Culinary Union 226 spokesperson Bethany Khan declined providing a statement on the change but said the union would be meeting with casino companies to negotiate possible effects of the coronavirus.
A request for comment to Station Casinos on whether the company was considering a similar measure was not immediately returned.
