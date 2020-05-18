LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Free parking will be making a come back to the Las Vegas Strip.
Upon reopening, MGM Resorts will offer free self-parking at all properties, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. MGM Resorts properties include:
- MGM Grand
- Park MGM
- Mandalay Bay
- New York-New York
- Bellagio
- ARIA
- The Mirage
- Luxor
- Excalibur
A spokesperson said the free parking will be implemented "for the foreseeable future."
“MGM Resorts is updating many of our offerings as we prepare to welcome guests back, and that includes implementing free parking," MGM Resorts spokesperson Brian Ahern said in a statement. "We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and get back to doing what we do best.”
MGM Resorts released its reopening plan on May 12. CEO Bill Hornbuckle has previously said Bellagio and New York-New York would be the first properties to reopen on the Las Vegas Strip.
(1) comment
About time! It was keeping locals AWAY!
