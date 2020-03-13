LAS VEGAS (FOX) -- MGM Resorts International announced on Friday that operations at all nightclubs and dayclubs has been temporarily suspended effective immediately.
Earlier this week, MGM Resorts had announced that it would temporarily close buffets at seven of its Las Vegas Strip properties, effective Sunday, March 15.
MGM Resorts also announced enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols to combat the spread of coronavirus at its properties.
The temporary enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols includes:
- Placing hand sanitizer dispensing stations in high-traffic, visible areas such as entrances, exits, elevator landings, and hotel lobbies.
- Increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures, with focus on:
- Faucets and toilet flush levers
- Doorknobs and locks
- Entrance and exit doors and door handles
- Handrails
- Slot machines handles and armrests
- Elevator buttons
- Light switches
Wynn Resorts on Thursday announced that beginning this weekend, the company would be temporarily canceling all large entertainment gatherings. This includes Wynn's buffets, nightclubs and theaters in Las Vegas and Boston.
Wynn Resorts also said it would begin screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at all entrances, according to a news release from CEO Matt Maddox.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
