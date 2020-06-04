LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While MGM Resorts celebrates the reopening of four of its Las Vegas Strip properties on Thursday, the company is already planning for its future reopenings.
A spokesperson for MGM Resorts confirmed that CEO Bill Hornbuckle announced during interviews Thursday that Aria on the Las Vegas Strip is set to open by July 4.
In an interview after reopening the Bellagio Thursday morning, Hornbuckle said he would describe the demand right now as "pent-up and strong."
The company on Thursday reopened Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature.
MGM announced on June 2 that it would reopen the Excalibur on June 11.
Thursday's casino reopenings marked the first time that casinos were permitted to reopen their doors since they were ordered to close in March due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.