LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Employees of MGM Resorts who are unvaccinated are now required to pay for on-site testing.
The program changes came Monday for one of Nevada's largest employers.
"As of July 26, COVID-19 testing will transition to an ongoing cadence and any Las Vegas employee who is not designated in Workday as 'Home Office' for their location and does not have a vaccine verification sticker will be required to participate," an MGM spokesman said.
Testing groups are divided four ways by last name for testing,
"Each group will be assigned a specific week for testing and validation ... Employees will be notified of which group is subject to testing and validation every week through Workday, My MGM, LEO and SHOWcase," the spokesman said.
Employees will be required to either pay a $15 co-pay for on-site testing, or obtain a PCR test elsewhere and upload the results into My MGM.
Employees who test positive or have close contact will be notified and required to quarantine. MGM said employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be paid for their time off during quarantine.
