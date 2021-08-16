LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be a condition on employment for all salaried employees and new hires throughout the United States.
According to a letter distributed to staff from CEO Bill Hornbuckle, salaried employees not working exclusively from home must be vaccinated by Oct. 15. All new hires, both hourly and salary, who do not exclusively work from home must provide proof of vaccination before beginning work, effective Aug. 30.
A spokesman for MGM Resorts said the company has more than 6,000 salaried employees nationwide.
For those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, MGM Resorts reiterated that it conducts regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees at Las Vegas properties.
Employees are required to either:
- Pay a $15 co-pay for property onsite testing, or
- Obtain a PCR test elsewhere and bring in the results
The company also notes that in an effort o further increase vaccination rates among its employees, MGM Resorts operated an internal "Show Us Your Vax" incentive campaign.
As such, according to the company, by uploading their CDC vaccination cards into MGM Resorts' internal portal, employees were entered into drawings for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including show tickets, restaurant vouchers, spa vouchers, hotel stays/experiences and cash.
The program was designed to reward employees who have been vaccinated with both monetary prizes and the chance to enjoy the very best that MGM Resorts has to offer, free of charge.
