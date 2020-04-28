LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Tuesday announced that it has taken all of its entertainment offerings off the calendar through June.
MGM Resorts issued the following statement:
With so many unknowns at this moment around the schedule for property openings, stay at home orders across the country as well as access to travel, we have taken all entertainment off of the calendar through June. We will continue to share information about our plans for re-opening as they become available. Until then, please stay safe.
The company also provided a breakdown of its refund policy:
CANCELLED
- If an event is cancelled, guests will receive a refund in full automatically within 30 days.
POSTPONED
- If an event is postponed, guests should hold on to their tickets. When the new date has been confirmed, notification will be issued. At that time, an opportunity to request a refund will be made available.
RESCHEDULED
- If an event is rescheduled, guests should hold on to their tickets for the new date. If unable to attend the new date, guests will have a 30-day window to request a refund.
Guests with additional questions are encouraged to reach out to the company directly: corporateticketing@mgmresorts.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.