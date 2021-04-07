UPDATE (April 7) -- MGM Resorts announced Wednesday that it is now offering in-room COVID-19 testing as part of its "Convene with Confidence" safety plan.
According to a news release, in collaboration with Henderson-based Community Ambulance, guests can choose from three tests depending on their travel schedules and requirements of their next destination.
"This new offering builds on MGM Resorts’ robust Seven-Point Safety Plan, designed to deter the spread of the virus and protect guests and employees," the release notes.
In-room testing options are available at MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas properties and include:
● Standard RT-PCR Test - results in approximately 24 - 72 hours, based on lab availability
● Fast Molecular (NAAT) Test – results in approximately 20 minutes
● Rapid Antigen Test – results in approximately 20 - 30 minutes
Community Ambulance analyzes all test types and delivers results electronically to the guest, the release notes.
The company says that testing appointments are available daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. by calling guest services at the guest’s host hotel. Prices for in-room testing range from $140 to $230. Additional charges may apply for same day/after-hours requests and cancellations.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Tuesday announced a comprehensive health and safety plan designed to facilitate the safe return of meetings and conventions at its properties in Las Vegas and throughout the United States.
According to a news release, the “Convene with Confidence” plan is subject to local regulations and restrictions.
Included in the plan is the option for a multi-layered health screening process using CLEAR’s Health Pass and utilizing on-site rapid, molecular COVID-19 testing that can deliver results within approximately 20 minutes, the release notes.
“The health and safety of all who pass through our doors is our highest priority. Convene with Confidence represents the culmination of everything we’ve learned, cutting-edge technology and months of consultation with experts,” said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. “With this program, we are taking another step forward in safely providing a level of entertainment, amenities and service not seen since before the pandemic began.”
The "Convene with Confidence" plan "consists of detailed protocols supported by highly trained employees to incorporate health and safety into every aspect of the convention and meeting process."
According to the company, standard elements of "Convene with Confidence" include:
- Planning: Virtual site inspections and careful pre-planning of event, meal and break times to safely optimize guest movement throughout meeting spaces. Various types of events offered include virtual, hybrid or in-person.
- Arrival: Pre-registration provided in advance and digitally. Where registration desks and queuing are required, scheduling and physical distancing are implemented and clearly indicated.
- Cleaning and disinfecting: High touch points cleaned and disinfected regularly; single-use amenities disposed of daily; hand sanitizer available in high traffic areas. Mandalay Bay received accreditation by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a validation of its cleaning protocols.
- Physical distancing: Facilities and floor plans adjusted to meet physical distancing requirements and evolve as needed.
- Dining and Break Refresh: Various styles of meal service offered, with an extended menu of pre-packaged options, distributed by servers and attendants.
- OPTIONAL: Health Pass services utilizing rapid on-site testing: MGM Resorts is partnering with biometric secure identity company CLEAR to leverage its new Health Pass technology. Health Pass is a touchless product that links verified identity with COVID-19 health insights – including a real-time health questionnaire, COVID-related test results and temperature checks – via integrated kiosks. This process was utilized in the National Hockey League’s successful return to play at the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton.
The company says it is also deploying a rapid, portable, molecular, point-of-care COVID-19 test in conjunction with Impact Health, a provider of healthcare services for high-profile and high-volume events.
As part of its partnerships, MGM Resorts says it is offering an optional COVID-19 testing protocol that delivers results within approximately 20 minutes and allows event organizers to create a perimeter for their events and exhibitions.
According to the release, attendees at events utilizing this optional service take part in the following protocol:
CLEAR Health Pass Protocol
- Step One: Prior to the event, attendees are asked to download the CLEAR mobile app and set up their account. Their identity is verified by uploading an identifying document and snapping a quick selfie.
- Step Two: Before entering the venue, attendees open the app, verify their identity with a selfie and answer a series of health survey questions.
- Step Three: Upon arrival at the meeting or event, attendees are met by an Impact Health professional for on-site, rapid testing, with results expected within approximately 20 minutes. Users can access these results by securely linking their testing account to their Health Pass through the app.
- Step Four: Attendees approach a kiosk, where they receive a temperature check and scan their QR code to share their health insights. Depending on their COVID-related health information and their recent test results, users are issued a red or green Health Pass on their app.
- If the result is a green Health Pass, that information, combined with their event-specific ticket or credential, grants entrance into the event or conference.
- If the result is a red Health Pass, MGM Resorts’ best-in-class response protocols are activated immediately for further testing, referral to care for the guest and consultation with local health authorities.
- Throughout the process, MGM Resorts receives confirmation a user has satisfied the requirements for access with the equivalent of a red light or green light signal.
"MGM Resorts’ “Convene with Confidence” plan is the result of months of work with experts and builds on the company’s Seven-Point Safety Plan to provide a comprehensive approach to health and safety," the release states.
The full Convene with Confidence plan can be viewed HERE.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(6) comments
OMG! Stop being sheep! Stop being afraid to live your life!
The Democrats want you to remain sheep and afraid to step out without your pacifier ( mask) on. What did you do before all this and we had other breakouts? Were you cowards hiding in the closet? NO! STOP! LIVE YOUR LIFE . The mask wearing needs to come to a halt.
This is different than all previous breakouts in my lifetime. I have family in the medical field fighting this every day. I'll be taking it seriously and doing my part by keeping my mask on and social distancing while still living my life. But after all I'm only Ewe-man.
I worked in the healthcare field for over 30 years. So YOU tell me what is real and what is not. In fact, I have worked with doctors that have gotten many things from patients.... I even was hospitalized from direct patient contact. So, tell me, what are we afraid now? STOP the BS cry to wear the mask. They do NOT work.
I'm sorry you were hospitalized and thank you for taking care of patients throughout your career. But the majority of data disagrees with your position. It’s now well established that droplets infected with viable coronavirus particles, emitted by coughing, sneezing, breathing, singing or even just talking, can travel several feet in the air, and smaller droplets, called aerosols, can go even farther and likely also carry viable virus particles. A properly worn N95 surgical mask is very effective at helping an infected person keep a virus to themselves, though not 100%. Homemade masks are generally thought to be less effective, but better than nothing, just as coughing into your elbow is better than coughing into someone’s face.
The snake in the grass that will keep convention business from returning has nothing to do with Covid theatrics and everything to do with the gaming corridor now being a dangerous place to go for any reason. And if Congress manage to ram through their latest harebrained "relief" trojan horse, by December you will essentially be risking your life visiting the Strip or Downtown.
Bad idea to re-open any convention as you cannot control people who will break every safety measure for the almighty dollar! MGM is greedy and should not be allowed to press forward in the middle of a pandemic. This virus isn't over just because of an election season. In fact when people relax is when the virus strikes. Its time to focus on mitigation before jobs otherwise there won't be people left to do those jobs once the spread takes off like the CA fires.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.