LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International is hosting hiring events in May as it looks to fill several hundred positions at its Las Vegas properties.
According to a news release, the in-person hiring events are scheduled for May 4, 5, 6 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
The company says it is "looking to hire engaging, energetic employees to support hotel & restaurant operations."
Positions include: guest room attendants, security officers, front desk team members, pool area jobs, retail positions, food & beverage roles and more.
The company "strongly encourages" applicants to register and submit applications in advance: careers.mgmresorts.com:
Interviews will be conducted at the events and jobs will be offered on the spot, the release notes.
According to MGM Resorts, the hiring process will be expedited; In some cases, the company notes, new employees will begin working within a few days.
Job seekers should wear a face mask to the hiring events.
