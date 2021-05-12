LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All MGM Resorts gaming floors in Las Vegas are returning to full capacity, effective immediately.
MGM made the announcement Wednesday morning after approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The following properties will move its gaming floors to 100% capacity with no social distancing requirements:
- Bellagio Resort & Casino
- ARIA Resort & Casino
- MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
- Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
- Park MGM
- The Mirage Hotel & Casino
- New York-New York Hotel & Casino
- Luxor Hotel and Casino
- Excalibur Hotel & Casino
"This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas' incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to fully reopen our community," MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. "We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community. This vital work must continue for us to defeat this virus, and MGM Resorts is committed to doing our part to get it done."
Current 80% capacity restrictions and 3-feet social distancing remain in place in areas outside the gaming floor, including restaurants and pools.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
