LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In light of low visitation to Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle on Thursday shared that the company is reviewing to determine if any of its Strip properties could face partial closure.
Hornbuckle addressed the potential partial, mid-week closures when asked during an earnings call on Thursday if the company was considering following Wynn Las Vegas and scaling back some of its operations due to low visitation. Wynn earlier this month announced that Encore would be open on a reduced schedule until demand increases.
"We will go through an exercise, we're doing it now, to think about what do we keep open and what do we close," Hornbuckle said. "There are certain amenities, there are certain towers or certain brands potentially that will face closure from mid-November - timeframe, give or take- through the holiday season. We'll see how it goes."
Following Hornbuckle's comments, MGM Resorts COO Corey Sanders added that "pre-COVID, during slow periods, we would adjust our staffing, close down towers, close down rooms. We've actually now become an expert at it as a result of COVID and having to manage mid-weeks verse weekends. We're pretty confident that we could be very nimble on adjusting based on volumes and what's happening in the market. As Bill mentioned, I think there's opportunity to reduce towers and reduce hotel rooms in the slower period."
During the call, Hornbuckle noted that about 29,000 MGM Resorts employees have returned to work.
Neither Hornuckle nor Sanders specified what, if any, properties would be impacted by the potential closures.
