LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Acting MGM Resorts International Chief Executive Officer Bill Hornbuckle on Tuesday delivered a message to employees to discuss the company's charitable contributions and changes moving forward.
In a message shared on Linkedin, Hornbuckle said the company is donating 1,000 hot meals to those in need through Catholic Charities daily through the end of April.
Hornbuckle went on to say that the MGM Resorts Employee Emergency Relief Fund has raised over $12.5 million and the company has received over 3,000 applications for assistance.
"Payments from the fund began two weeks ago, and hundreds of bills for our employees and their families have been paid, and more are on the way," Hornbuckle said. "This month alone, we have paid out on behalf of our employees what we normally do in an entire year."
Hornbuckle says the company will be "operating differently" upon reopening. While he doesn't go into specific detail, Hornbuckle alludes that every facet of the company will be impacted, from the casino floor to restaurants.
"What it means to provide good customer service will change. Everything from how often we clean to how we greet our guests could and will change," Hornbuckle says in the video. "Our casino floors will look different and our restaurants will ultimately be impacted as well."
"We are in the hospitality industry, caring for people is what we do. I know you're doing your part for your neighbors, for your first responders, for essential workers and for every health worker on the front lines of this pandemic. These acts of kindness and compassion are what will get us through this. The most important of which, is please stay at home," Hornbuckle finishes out the message by saying.
(1) comment
This guy looks like hes on the up and up.....NOT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.