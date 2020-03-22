LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced in a release Sunday the appointment of Bill Hornbuckle as new acting CEO, replacing Jim Murren.
Hornbuckle has served in the gaming industry for four decades, according to the release and previously held the titles of president and COO of MGM Resorts International. Prior to his time at MGM, the UNLV grad held various senior management roles for Caesars.
Murren notified the company of his departure in early February. Amid growing concerns related to COVID-19, MGM decided to appoint new leadership prior to the expiration of Murren's contract in order to "provide continuity," the release stated.
Murren said he supported the decision to accelerate the hiring and will do what he can to support the State of Nevada dealing with the COVID-19 health crisis.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday that Murren volunteered to lead the state's COVID-19 relief and recovery task force.
"Jim knows the hospitality industry inside out, has deep knowledge on supply chain and contact," Sisolak said. "This public and private partnership represents the best of Nevada. Give Nevada the extra help it needs to battle COVID-19 and flatten the curve."
Hornbuckle, the seasoned gaming industry executive, said he was eager to get started.
"We have an incredible challenge ahead. We have a talented leadership team, the best employees in the world, and a loyal customer base. I have every confidence that MGM Resorts will remain the global entertainment leader once this crisis is contained and it is safe to operate,” Hornbuckle said in statement. “I look forward to working with Paul and the entire Board of Directors as we plan for the future.”
Paul Salem was named chairman of the board, as well, MGM said in the release, a group Murren previously headed. Salem served as senior managing director emeritus at Providence Equity Partners specializing in the media and communication industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.