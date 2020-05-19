LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Tuesday announced reopening dates for its Mississippi properties.

The Mississippi reopenings will mark the company's first U.S. properties to reopen following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica will reopen in a limited capacity to the public on Monday, May 25, according to a news release. MGM's Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi will then reopen on June 1, also in a limited capacity.

According to the release, per Mississippi Gaming Commission guidelines, a 50 percent capacity restriction will be enforced, with table games and slot machines configured to allow for appropriate physical distancing. Valet parking will be temporarily discontinued and complimentary self-parking will be available for all guests.

Each property will host an invitation-only weekend ahead of its public reopening, the release said.

The company noted that amenities at both properties will be limited in the first phase of reopening.

MGM Resorts last week released its "Seven-Point Safety Plan" for reopening its properties, which includes screening employees and guests, a requirement for all employees to wear masks and physical distancing on properties.

Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President, released the following statement on the openings: