LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Tuesday announced reopening dates for its Mississippi properties.
The Mississippi reopenings will mark the company's first U.S. properties to reopen following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica will reopen in a limited capacity to the public on Monday, May 25, according to a news release. MGM's Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi will then reopen on June 1, also in a limited capacity.
According to the release, per Mississippi Gaming Commission guidelines, a 50 percent capacity restriction will be enforced, with table games and slot machines configured to allow for appropriate physical distancing. Valet parking will be temporarily discontinued and complimentary self-parking will be available for all guests.
Each property will host an invitation-only weekend ahead of its public reopening, the release said.
The company noted that amenities at both properties will be limited in the first phase of reopening.
MGM Resorts last week released its "Seven-Point Safety Plan" for reopening its properties, which includes screening employees and guests, a requirement for all employees to wear masks and physical distancing on properties.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International released its casino reopening plans Tuesday, w…
JUST ANNOUNCED: In accordance with the Mississippi Governor’s approval for the state’s casinos to reopen, @GoldStrikeMGM will open to the public on Monday, May 25 with @BeauBiloxi following on Monday, June 1. Learn more: https://t.co/ONRHvoBp0E pic.twitter.com/H8FbyZq4iY— MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) May 19, 2020
Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President, released the following statement on the openings:
Our hearts are with everyone in our communities, and around the world, who has been personally impacted by this crisis. As we plan to reopen our resorts, the health and safety of our guests and employees guide all of our decision-making. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. We can’t wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.