LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Guests and visitors inside public spaces will be required to wear masks at all MGM Resorts properties in the United States.
The policy will go into effect on Friday. The company announced the change on Wednesday in a press release.
"As part of our work to continually update and evolve our health and safety policies, we are now requiring masks for all guests and visitors inside public spaces," the release said. "We hope that our guests will do their part to help the collective efforts to curtail the spread of the virus. Guests who do not wish to comply will be asked to leave the property."
MGM said it will provide masks for visitors who do not have them.
MGM and Caesars are doing the right thing but Station casinos ignores laws and is a horrible company which does not care about anyone who goes there. They only care about money!
