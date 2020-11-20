LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Friday announced that two more of its Las Vegas properties will close their hotels mid-week.
According to a statement from the company, hotel towers at both Mandalay Bay and The Mirage will close Monday through Thursday effective Nov. 30. MGM Resorts confirmed that the hotel portions of the properties will open at noon on Thursdays and will be open through the weekend.
While the hotel towers will be closed midweek, the company said that casinos, restaurants and other amenities will remain open at the properties throughout the week.
The announcement to close Mandalay Bay and The Mirage midweek comes following the company's previous decision to close Park MGM midweek.
In the statement, MGM Resorts said that while it doesn't expect the mid-week hotel closures to remain past December, the company will "continue evaluating business levels to determine how long they are in effect."
