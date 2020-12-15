LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts will again postpone live entertainment after Gov. Steve Sisolak extended Nevada's "pause" to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
In a release posted to MGM's website, the company said all performances through Jan. 15 have been canceled.
"The health and safety of our employees and guests is our number one priority and we remain committed to the comprehensive plan we have put in place," the website said.
A spokesperson for MGM Resorts didn't return a request for comment Monday night.
MGM said tickets purchased via credit card will be refunded within 30 days. Anyone who purchased a ticket from an outside vendor is advised to contact that vendor directly.
Under the state's current restrictions, capacity in businesses is limited to 25%. Sisolak reiterated his push for Nevadans to "create a bridge" between the current situation and widespread vaccine deployment by observing basic COVID-19 health measures such as wearing a mask and avoiding gatherings.
"I know the mitigation restrictions in place under the current 'pause' are devastating to many Nevadans who just want to go back to 'normal,'" Sisolak said. "Who are worried about their jobs, their businesses, keeping their homes, and getting their kids back to school."
As he did at the start of the current restrictions, Sisolak again warned he would have to take "tougher actions" if the COVID-19 trends do not improve through January 15.
