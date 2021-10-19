LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced that more than 98% of its salaried team members complied with the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
In August, the company announced a mandatory vaccination policy for salaried employees who don’t work from home, requiring them to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an approved accommodation by Oct. 15.
There is not currently a vaccine mandate for hourly employees within MGM Resorts at this time.
In a notice issued to employees on Monday from CEO Bill Hornbuckle, the company said that more than98% of salaried team members are vaccinated against the virus.
Hornbuckle stated that "out of many thousands of salaried MGM employees across the country, approximately 90 chose not to participate in this new policy and have left the company."
Hornbuckle went on to say that as Nevada's largest private employer, and as a large employer throughout the country, the company "is uniquely positioned to help make a significant positive difference for our communities."
In closing his letter, Hornbuckle reminded that employees who work from home have a Nov. 15 deadline in which they must be on compliance with the vaccination policy.
A full copy of Hornbuckle's letter can be read below:
The company noted that there was a typo in Hornbuckle's letter. Ninety salaried employees left the company as a result of the mandate, not 91 as stated in the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.