LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Visitors at MGM Resorts properties on the Las Vegas Strip will get a COVID-19 hygiene kit with items put together by small businesses in the valley.
The sound of machines is music to the ears for Mario Stadtlander.
“Vegas is our home, we’re excited to get it back going,” he said. His company Eagle Promotions put things on pause when coronavirus hit. “We had over 200 employees, we furloughed 125 of them ... and it was probably one of the worst days as a business owner.”
His employees are usually in the warehouse, printing thousands of shirts for Strip casinos, professional sports teams and Disney.
“We had to pivot,” he said. “We got into doing PPE, face masks, sanitizer.”
The company made use of its resources and connections.
“Identifying thousands of masks, making sure they are exquisitely printed,” Kenyatta Lewis said. Lewis is MGM’s Executive Director of Supplier Diversity and Sustainable Procurement.
So when MGM came calling, Eagle Promotions was prepared.
“For MGM, we flew in material, had a two week notice, and had them delivered,” Stadtlander said.
Eagle Promotions can print 40,000 makes a day.
“Currently we’re over a million pieces for MGM employees and guests,” he said.
Along with the face coverings, they’re also printing on the pouches, used for the resorts’ COVID hygiene kits.
“We have enclosed two masks, a COVID key, which helps you open the doors, a stylus so you don’t have to touch anything and hand sanitizer,” Lewis said. “And that’s within each room within our resorts.”
Once printed, all of the items are sent to Opportunity Village to be packaged.
“We recognize that we create a ripple effect in our community,” Lewis said. “As we work with local, small diverse-owned businesses, then it impacts our community and it helps to restart.”
Eagle Promotions said the big orders have allowed them to bring back most of their furloughed staff. And it’s secured their spot in the mask-printing business.
“I think that [masks] and sanitizer aren’t going away any time soon because everyone wants to be safe,” Stadtlander said.
Eagle Promotions is paying it forward. They’ve donated more than 20,000 surgical and K-N95 masks to nonprofits and medical groups in town.
