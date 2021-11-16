LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a letter to staff Tuesday, MGM Resorts International informed employees that it is making changes to its COVID-19 testing process for non-vaccinated hourly employees in Las Vegas.
According to a letter from CEO Bill Hornbuckle, any Las Vegas based employee who is not designated as “Home Office” for their location and who does not have a vaccine verification sticker is required to participate.
Hornbuckle's letter states that beginning Nov. 22, employees will be required to pay $38 per test, which is half the cost the company pays, if they wish to use property onsite testing or obtain a PCR or lab-based antigen test elsewhere and upload their results online to My MGM (self-testing kits will not be accepted).
Hornbuckle notes in the letter that the company will waive the $38 testing co-pay for employees who receive their first dose of a two-shot vaccination by Nov. 27, and employees who receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will no longer have to engage in bi-weekly testing.
"Employees who do not timely comply with the testing requirement will be placed on an unpaid Suspension Pending Investigation (SPI) and will not be allowed to work," Hornbuckle's letter states.
Hornbuckle closes out the letter but adding that in Las Vegas, 84% of the company's workforce has "answered the call" to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
A full copy of the letter can be read below:
The Culinary Union on Wednesday said that it supports "more comprehensive measures" to ensure vaccination among all who are eligible:
Most hospitality workers as a population are already more highly vaccinated compared to the general Nevada population. Hospitality workers have had access to the COVID-19 vaccine since March 11, 2021
The Culinary Union will remain vigilant to ensure workers are protected at work, are actively negotiating with gaming companies to have agreements which reflect those goals, and we continue to urge hospitality employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they are safe, proven, and effective.
The CDC recently released studies that said unvaccinated Americans are 4.5 times more likely to become infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals.
The Culinary Union is supportive of more comprehensive measures to ensure all Americans and Nevadans are vaccinated and urges those who are not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine - it is the best way to protect you, your family, our community, our hospitality jobs, and our State’s industries - and the only way a full recovery post-COVID is possible.
