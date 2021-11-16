LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a letter to staff Tuesday, MGM Resorts International informed employees that it is making changes to its COVID-19 testing process for non-vaccinated hourly employees in Las Vegas.
According to a letter from CEO Bill Hornbuckle, any Las Vegas based employee who is not designated as “Home Office” for their location and who does not have a vaccine verification sticker is required to participate.
Hornbuckle's letter states that beginning Nov. 22, employees will be required to pay $38 per test, which is half the cost the company pays, if they wish to use property onsite testing or obtain a PCR or lab-based antigen test elsewhere and upload their results online to My MGM (self-testing kits will not be accepted).
Hornbuckle notes in the letter that the company will waive the $38 testing co-pay for employees who receive their first dose of a two-shot vaccination by Nov. 27, and employees who receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will no longer have to engage in bi-weekly testing.
"Employees who do not timely comply with the testing requirement will be placed on an unpaid Suspension Pending Investigation (SPI) and will not be allowed to work," Hornbuckle's letter states.
Hornbuckle closes out the letter but adding that in Las Vegas, 84% of the company's workforce has "answered the call" to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
A full copy of the letter can be read below:
