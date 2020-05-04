LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After weeks of being closed, Taco y Taco on Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue has reopened just in time for Cinco de Mayo.
"Since May 1 we've been really busy. We've been really fortunate to be really busy. Which is good,” said Gabriela Trujillo, owner of Taco y Taco.
On Monday afternoon, customers with a craving came in for food they’ve been without for weeks.
"I decided to stop. I saw a few cars. I've been missing it since this shutdown so to come in a get a little taste," said customer Carl Johnson.
"It's been a while since it's been open and it's our favorite place to grab tacos," said customer Jared Overacker.
Trujillo said Cinco de Mayo is one of the busiest holidays of the year at her restaurant.
"Today we are starting to prepare. Peeling the onions, we do elote, corn on the cob, so we're trying to peel the elote, making the guacamole, pico de gallo, everything is fresh," said Trujillo.
Cinco de Mayo this year comes with special challenges including keeping their dining room closed, maintaining a minimal number of customers inside and taking all orders by phone.
"For Cinco de Mayo normally we never take phone orders. Now everything is via phone or come in to pick-up. And there's a wait limit. It's in the car so we don't reach capacity of people being inside."
Taco y Taco is offering Cinco de Mayo specials including$1.50 tacos and Micheladas for $5; $45 dollars will get you enough taco meat and all the fixings for ten people. If delivery is what you’re after, you'll have to order at least one $150 dollars worth of food.
"We're working with a lot of delivery services. We're working with door dash which we've never worked with before," said Trujillo.
Customers at Taco y Taco said they won’t be attending any Cinco de Mayo parties.
"Best we can do with the quarantine is eat some tacos, hang out poolside and maybe have some margaritas too,” said Overacker.
"We usually just do a little beer, just to celebrate. Small family thing. Nothing really. Probably staying home this year, you know?" said Johnson.
