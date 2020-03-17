LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mexican restaurant Lindo Michoacan will be closing its doors today, a move made to keep guests and employees safe, the company announced in a release Tuesday.
"Given the rapidly changing situation surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to follow state and local protocol," the statement read.
During the closure, the restaurant will be distributing all dry storage, frozen and walk-in storage food between its 105 employees and their families, the company said.
"At this point, we have not determined a date of reopening but will provide ongoing communication as soon as possible," according to a statement.
There are three locations in the Las Vegas Valley will close, according to an employee of the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.