LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mentorship teams from 100 Black Men of Las Vegas are working to encourage more minorities to get the vaccine, building trust with doctors and helping residents get any questions answered.
The organization held its first of other forums with Dr. Bennett Mitchell and other providers, encouraging community members to ask their burning concerns about the vaccine. More than 60 people attended the Zoom forum over the weekend.
"We have to continue to educate, we have to continue to address the myths regarding getting vaccinated," said Gentry Richardson, the organization's president, who recently recovered from the coronavirus in the hospital. He has since recovered, and gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Black Americans continue to have the lowest vaccination rate of any demographic in Clark County at 5.1%. Hispanics follow suit at 10.4%.
The numbers, which do not match the county's demographics, are reflective of nationwide challenges with helping communities of color get the vaccine: bridging trust of government entities, addressing concerns over doctors and vaccinations, and also challenges for working-class communities where transportation and time off work are real barriers.
Richardson hopes, as more young people get the vaccine, it will encourage others in the community with decades of distrust to be open to the vaccine.
100 Black Men of Las Vegas will be holding more forums, and anyone regardless of gender or background is welcome to attend and ask questions.
For more information, click here: 100 Black Men of Las Vegas or here: 100 Black Men of Las Vegas Facebook page.
