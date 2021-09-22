LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mental health leaders in the Las Vegas Valley have a mission to help healthcare workers struggling with burnout and grief through the pandemic.
The COVID Frontline Healthcare Support Group welcomes healthcare professionals for a free group session every Thursday, and workers have joined in from across Nevada and the United States. Denise Jackson Marshall and Dr. Johanna O'Flaherty help organize the weekly sessions.
Marshall founded the Trauma Recovery Center using Reiki and sound therapy for holistic healing and helping to process traumatic events, having worked with 1 October survivors.
O'Flaherty is a clinical psychologist with decades of experience, who has worked with groups of survivors of major airline disasters, including Sept. 11, and worked in administration at institutes such as the Betty Ford Center.
"We noticed that there was a cry for help," Marshall said, noting many healthcare workers were struggling with depression from treating so many COVID-19 patients who would pass away. "Nurses are designed to help get people out of the hospital."
"When we started, there were tears all over the place. They are exhausted. They work 12-hour days, and then they are asked to cover another week," O'Flaherty said.
The team believes the sessions are just scratching the surface of what healthcare workers need; the team trains and provides programs for police and firefighters for trauma recovery and crisis intervention.
O'Flaherty calls on hospitals and healthcare systems to look into these programs for healthcare workers.
"There are many teams like ours needed throughout the world," she said.
