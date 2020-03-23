LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents at a North Las Vegas elementary school were notified that a member of its school's family tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.
Parents of John Tartan Elementary School received a letter about the coronavirus case on Sunday.
The school said it was working with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to identify anyone with close contact to the person while following federal privacy laws. Those in close contact with the patient will be contacted by the Health District, the letter said.
Following privacy laws, the school did not disclose if the patient is a student, parent, teacher or staff member.
Deep cleaning of the school's campus has already begun, and like all Clark County School District schools, will remain closed through at least April 13.
