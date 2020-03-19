LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has announced that a member of Lomie G. Heard Elementary School has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus.
In a letter send to parents at the school on Wednesday, the school said it was working with the Southern Nevada Health District to identify anyone with close contact to the person while following privacy laws. Those in close contact with the patient will be contact by the Health District.
Following privacy laws, the school did not identify the person's connection to the school.
Deep cleaning on the campus has already begun, the letter said, and the school will remain closed through April 13, as with all other Clark County School District schools.
