LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A member of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's office tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement.
The person took a rapid test after developing symptoms over the weekend. The staffer was last in the office on Thursday, and wasn't symptomatic at the time, his office said.
The governor was not deemed a "close contact" of the staffer per the CDC's definition. Sisolak was tested last week with a negative result. He tested again Monday and received another negative result.
All staff who worked out of the Capitol Office last week are working from home, according to the statement. Anyone identified as a close contact will follow procedures such as contact tracing, quarantining and testing.
The staff member was not identified.
