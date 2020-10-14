LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a statement posted on the White House website apparently penned by Melania Trump, the first lady reveals that her and President Donald Trump's son Barron Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement titled "My personal experience with COVID-19" published on Wednesday and gives a personal account of what the first lady and other White House occupants have been going through since she, President Trump and other staffers tested positive for the virus.
Melania says her and President Trump's son has tested negative since receiving the positive test, and exhibited no symptoms.
"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?' My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive," the statement reads. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."
