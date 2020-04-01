LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport is open to provide essential air transportation services, but will scale back operations following the decline in travel due to the pandemic.
According to a media release, airport officials "continually evaluate infrastructure and operations" needs as passenger traffic has declined in airports nationwide.
The Department of Aviation will reduce its on-site workforce and is consolidating operations.
With this, the airport will close the B concourse, including gates retail and concessions, the C annex security checkpoint and the E concourse, level two: secured side, including all gates, retail and concessions.
Terminal 3 remains open with limited service to the E concourse, according to McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel.
Passengers will still be able to access airline ticketing and check-in, the TSA Checkpoint and Baggage Claim. Any flight previously scheduled to depart from the E Concourse will shift to the D Concourse. Signage is in place to direct travelers at Terminal 3 to use the Red Line tram to the D Concourse once they have cleared the security checkpoint.
The A Concourse remains accessible via the A/B Checkpoint, while the C Concourse is accessible by the C/D Checkpoint. The closure of the B Concourse restricts the ability of passengers to move between the A Concourse and C Concourse without exiting the secure area.
Rajchel said the airport will consolidate parking options:
- Terminal 1: Short Term on Level 1; Long Term on Level 1M
- Terminal 3: Short Term on Level 1; Long Term on Levels 3 and 4
- Economy lots and valet at both terminals remain open
By reducing the operations in these areas, Rajchel said it will allow the airport's custodial team to prioritize sanitation and increase frequency of cleaning in the ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Passengers are asked to check with their airline for their flight status.
