LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas saw 2,575,582 passengers in March, according to data released by the airport Monday.
According to the airport, the passenger totals for March show an increase of nearly 1 million passengers compared to February (1,614,130).
McCarran notes that, "as we continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the month-over-month comparison is going to provide a better measure of traveler confidence."
The data shows that in March 2020, McCarran recorded 2,064,929 passengers.
Year to date, McCarran airport has seen 5,695,334 travelers thus far.
The full data breakdown can be viewed below:
(1) comment
Now if only Las Vegas airport could get rid of the smoking rooms it would be perfect! I can't stand having to walk through a plume of smoke to get to the gate which is why we avoid Las Vegas airport! Would much rather fly to LAX and drive to a non-smoking resort that way!
