LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport saw a steep decline in passengers after the coronavirus pandemic cut travel significantly around the world.
March passenger totals dropped 53% from 2019 to 2020, according to data released by McCarran. March 2019 saw 4,405,920 passengers; March 2020 saw 2,064,393 passengers.
Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered nonessential businesses to close March 17, including hotel-casinos in Las Vegas and around Nevada. An official "stay-at-home" directive was signed shortly after.
Year-to-date, McCarran has seen a 15.5% drop in passengers. With the shutdown extending through April 30, passenger totals are expected to be even lower in April.
