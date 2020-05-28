Virus Outbreak Nevada

The sun rises behind the air traffic control tower at McCarran International airport, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the coronavirus severely impacting the Las Vegas economy and curbing travel, McCarran International Airport saw a whopping 96.4% decrease in passenger traffic.

McCarran saw only 152,716 passengers in April 2020, with COVID-19 closing most of the Las Vegas tourism industry and keeping most travelers at home.

In April 2019, McCarran saw 4,277,550 passengers through arrivals and departures.

With international travel significantly limited due to the pandemic, McCarran saw zero international passengers in the month of April. Around 320,000 international travelers passed through McCarran in April 2019.

United Airlines was the hardest hit out of McCarran, according to airport data. United saw a 98% decrease in air travel through McCarran when comparing April 2019 to April 2020.

