LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas saw a 64% decrease in airport travel in July from the same time last year, according to a report released by the airport.
Over 1.6 million travelers went through the Las Vegas airport in July 2020 as more businesses continue to open, including those on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas casinos were allowed to reopen June 4.
Year-to-date, McCarran Airport has seen a 55% total decrease in passenger travel. International trips were hit the hardest due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, with just over 5,000 international travelers coming through McCarran in July. It marks a 98% decrease from the previous year.
