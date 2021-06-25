Virus Outbreak-Vegas Air Travel

FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo, planes take off and land from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport saw more than 3.5 million passengers in May as more people get out to travel during the summer.

It's still a decrease of about 23% from May 2019, but shows that more people are willing to get out and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a million more passengers than seen at McCarran in March.

The decrease in travelers is largely due to a lack of international travelers, who are often still subject to strict COVID-19 restrictions. Only about 50,000 international travelers were seen through McCarran in May, down from more than 330,000 in May 2019.

Year-to-date, McCarran has seen over 12 million passengers compared to 20.7 million in 2019, a change of about 41%.

