LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport reopened Wednesday.
According to an FAA map indicating COVID-19-impacted facilities, the tower will become operational today with increased staffing throughout the day.
The @FAANews Air Traffic Control Tower at LAS has reopened. Operations are gradually returning to normal.— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) March 25, 2020
McCarran confirmed the reopening as well.
FAA said they conducted a deep clean of the tower after the employee was tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.