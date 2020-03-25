McCarran airport in Las Vegas has busiest month ever in May

A tower at McCarran International Airport appears in this undated file photo. (File/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport reopened Wednesday.

According to an FAA map indicating COVID-19-impacted facilities, the tower will become operational today with increased staffing throughout the day.

McCarran confirmed the reopening as well.

FAA said they conducted a deep clean of the tower after the employee was tested positive.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.