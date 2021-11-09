LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to attend the National Finals Rodeo next month in Las Vegas will need to make sure they bring a mask with them.
Organizer Las Vegas Events announced Tuesday that in accordance with state of Nevada guidelines that have been in place since September, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center and The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center will both require masks for entrance.
Proof of vaccination is not required to gain entry, a news release notes.
Las Vegas Events reminds that when proof of COVID-10 vaccination isn’t a condition of entry for indoor events or in crowded outdoor settings throughout Clark County, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings.
Wrangler NFR will run from Dec. 2-11, while the Cowboy Christmas gift show will run from Dec. 1-11.
The release notes that masks will also be required on the complimentary Teton Ridge NFR Express Shuttle buses that run from 24 sponsor hotels to the Thomas & Mack Center.
According to Las Vegas Events, known as the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, the Wrangler NFR attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding to compete for a share of the $10.257 million purse and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle.
In 2019, according to the release, NFR had a total attendance of 168,289 over the 10 days of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center and has sold out more than 330 consecutive performances in Las Vegas.
Average attendance over the past four shows in Las Vegas (2016-2019) is just under 250,000 over the ten days, according to Las Vegas Events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.