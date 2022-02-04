LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents of students in the Carson City School District will soon be able to determine if their child wears a face mask while in school.
According to a news release from Carson City School District, effective Feb. 8, "parents may determine if their student will wear a mask or face covering while in schools within the Carson City School District."
The district notes that in accordance Emergency Directive 048, masks will still be provided for all students and adults who utilize school transportation.
Carson City schools state that employees, volunteers and visitors will continue to wear masks or face coverings while indoor school facilities.
According to the school district, the decision on masks was made after comparing the number of active cases in the Carson City School District from Oct. 2021 through Jan. 2022 with active cases in Douglas and Lyon County school districts, where masks have been optional for students. "There was no discernable difference in the reduction of active cases during this period of time," Carson City School District notes.
For more information on the change, click HERE.
