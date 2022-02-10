LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of the end of the school day Thursday, masks are no longer required in Clark County schools, but do remain required on school buses.
That was the subject of much debate at Thursday night’s school board meeting. Parents have attended every school board meeting for months demanding the mandate be lifted. Thursday night, the reaction was mixed.
“I’d like to, as respectfully as possible, disagree and protest your recent lifting of the mask mandate in schools as a student and survivor in this coronavirus pandemic I feel this decision is misguided and I feel it shows a lot of selfishness,” said John Clarry, a student at Clark High School.
Many others also expressed concerned about removing the requirement of masks at CCSD schools.
“I am trying to figure out, do I want to stay at CCSD because of the lifting of this mask mandate? I now don’t feel safe,” said education support professional Autumn Tampa. “We still have sick kids coming to school every day. I’ve got kids coughing and sneezing and blowing their nose in their masks ... I don’t like wearing a mask, I really don’t but I’ve got an 85-year-old mother with kidney disease. I have to protect her."
Daniel Gillan, an ROTC member at Basic High School said even with the mandate removed, he still plans wear his mask in class.
“I’m going to keep my mask on, just try to keep everyone safe around me,” Gillan said.
CCSD parent Richard Myers said he's glad the mandate has been dropped and the changes need to go further. Kids need to have even more freedoms and fewer daily COVID-19 restrictions in their schools.
“The prisoners in Nevada state prison have more rights than my elementary age student,” Myers said.
The district says students and employees can still continue masking if they want, as it is now a personal choice and not a requirement.
SCHOOL VIOLENCE
The majority of students who showed up Thursday night want something done now to stop the bullying and violence in their schools.
Students from high school all the way down to elementary school addressed the board. The first student who spoke said sending violent kids home for a weeklong suspension is not enough to change them.
“We need to show them that there is actual discipline. Without discipline, how else are they going to learn?” said David Gonzalez, a student at Mojave High School.
Spencer Gomez, a student at Doral Academy stated, “There has been a lot of fights and just chaos going on in my school … I just want the school to be a little safer and so you can just walk through there and not get sucker punched randomly.”
“I am just trying to do my best in school but there is just too much going on around and I can’t really focus sometimes I feel like it is just over for me, I will never reach my life goals,” said Benjamin Gonzalez, a middle school student.
“There have been multiple times where girls will just run up behind other girls and pull them by their hair every time somebody threatens me, saying that they are going to beat me up or pull up when I walk off of campus I am constantly looking over my shoulder just to make sure that no girl is going to run up behind me or grab me by my hair,” said Lauren Gomez.
Students talked about how teachers don’t intervene in violent fights and just watch them happen as other students laugh or watch in horror.
Parents and students demanded action from the school board saying something needs to be done to stop it and keep kids safe.
ABSENTEEISM
Other major topics Thursday night included the major problem of chronic absenteeism in the district.
So far this school year, 37% of students missed 10% of class or more.
Teachers also spoke about the numbers of their colleagues leaving the district. Some expressed concern that there will not be enough teachers to open all schools next year.
