LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities were among the first to receive their coronavirus vaccines.
All 120 residents at Oakmont Las Vegas Assisted Living Facility have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. However, things on the inside are still on pretty tight lockdown.
“It’s pretty rough not being able to get out,” 95-year-old resident James Mauck said.
In his pre-pandemic life, Mauck said he loved eating with others at the dining hall and volunteering at the Nellis Air Force Base.
"[Before] the pandemic started, I could get out of here every day," Mauck said.
Congregate living settings have been one of the biggest hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks. Executive Director of Oakmont’s facility Chris Mirando said the large facility has mostly managed to stay COVID-19-free despite a scare in November when eight residents were infected.
"We were able to control it instantly, and now we've been COVID free for months now," Mirando said.
For now, visitors can come see their loved one's in the large outdoor courtyard. The visitors table has a plexiglass barrier.
“A lot of the residents ask me when they can have visitors. Unfortunately I’d give anything to say yes, but we still got to maintain the social distancing and limiting and controlling the environment. Even with the vaccine it’s not a guarantee you won’t get COVID," Mirando said.
The infection rate in Las Vegas will play a factor in more reopenings at facilities like Oakmont. When the infection rate drops below 10%, Mirando said the dining hall can reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.