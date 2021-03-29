LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations for employees starting Tuesday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
The Mandalay Bay Convention Center will operate 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The vaccines will be free for all employees 18 and older, or younger with permission of a parent or legal guardian.
MGM Resorts International provided the following statement on Monday:
“Vaccination is a critically important tool in helping to end the pandemic and accelerate our community’s economic recovery. We’re committed to doing all that we can to help get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible by removing barriers to access and bringing vaccination clinics directly to our employees. Health and safety remains our top priority, and we will continue working to remove even more barriers to grow vaccination rates and make the process as simple and seamless as possible.”
