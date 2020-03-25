LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said it received a positive COVID-19 case of a homeless client who used services at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and the city's Homeless Courtyard.
In a media release, the district said the man went to those services while he was symptomatic.
"The individual is currently asymptomatic and no longer considered a risk of exposure to others," SNHD said. Their staff was working to notify the appropriate people at the organizations who may have had contact with the man.
The district said on March 25 as a precaution, the Catholic Charities emergency night shelter for men was being temporarily closed. SNHD said the organization was working with the City of Las Vegas and the health district to find a temporary shelter for those affected.
Some staying at the shelter called FOX5 and reported a large presence of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers on Wednesday evening. Metro Police said their presence was for "crowd control."
The City of Las Vegas said the health district was coordinating screening of people who man have had contact with the homeless man who tested positive.
The city is also working with Clark County and local homeless providers to expand the Courtyard operations onto Foremaster Lane to aid and expedite the screening process for those who may have been in contact with this individual. - City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke
Dan Kulin with Clark County said the effort to expand the Courtyard will give places to sleep for about 750 people on Wednesday night.
"The County will continue to work with the City of Las Vegas, SNHD and our partners in the community on this issue," he said.
In the health district's statement, they emphasized that most people at risk for COVID-19 include people with daily, repeated and prolonged exposure. The risk remains low for those who had brief contact with an infected person.
More information is available here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
