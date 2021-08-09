LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Main Street Station Casino in downtown Las Vegas is set to reopen Sept. 8.
"We are thrilled to announce the reopening of Main Street Station, and to welcome back our team members and guests who have been eagerly awaiting our return," Boyd Gaming Executive Vice President Steve Thompson said in a statement. "We are counting the days until Sept. 8, when Boyd Gaming’s complete trifecta of Downtown Las Vegas properties – California, Fremont and Main Street Station – will once again be fully open and ready to welcome our guests."
The locals destination will welcome back gaming, dining and hotel amenities after months of closure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery – (Thursday through Monday) 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Garden Court All-You-Can-Eat (daily brunch) 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., (dinner Friday and Saturday) 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
For more information on bookings and entertainment, visit: www.mainstreetcasino.com
