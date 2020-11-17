LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular Las Vegas show will make it's return in Spring 2021.
Magic Mike Live in a new theater at Sahara Las Vegas will return March 26, 2021. The new venue is nearly 50% larger than its previous venue, with a two-story space, large cocktail lounge and poolside meet-and-greet area. The show will return with new routines and rehash some fan favorites from its previous show.
New theater amenities include:
- A variety of seating
- Zip lines spanning the venue
- A two-story bar that innovatively doubles as a performance space
- A surround sound system coupled with a state-of-the-art lighting system
- A QR code-based ordering system for contactless drink service
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show is also offering a new ticket policy. Ticketholders unable to attend the show for any reason can reschedule for another performance or receive a full refund through up to two hours before the show.
Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.
