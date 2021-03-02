UPDATE (March 2) -- Magic Mike Live will have to wait a little longer.
Show representatives announced the show would target Aug. 27 for a show reopening. Previously, the show was set to open again on March 26.
The show released a statement on the decision to change the date:
The men and women of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas can hardly wait to hit the stage at their new, custom home at SAHARA Las Vegas, which will finish construction on-schedule this spring. However, given the uncertainty ahead for public gathering conditions due to the ongoing pandemic and the availability of the creative and producing teams as MAGIC MIKE LIVE relaunches around the world, the debut of MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas has been retargeted to August 27, 2021. The entire MAGIC MIKE LIVE team remains committed to delivering an experience that’s bigger, better and more magical than ever before, and promises it’ll be worth the wait!
Impacted ticketholders will be contacted for a refund or rescheduling.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular Las Vegas show will make it's return in spring 2021.
Magic Mike Live in a new theater at Sahara Las Vegas will return March 26, 2021. The new venue is nearly 50% larger than its previous venue, with a two-story space, large cocktail lounge and poolside meet-and-greet area. The show will return with new routines and rehash some fan favorites from its previous show.
New theater amenities include:
- A variety of seating
- Zip lines spanning the venue
- A two-story bar that innovatively doubles as a performance space
- A surround sound system coupled with a state-of-the-art lighting system
- A QR code-based ordering system for contactless drink service
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show is also offering a new ticket policy. Ticketholders unable to attend the show for any reason can reschedule for another performance or receive a full refund through up to two hours before the show.
Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.
