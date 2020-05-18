LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Today, Macy’s is reopening to customers and communities in the Las Vegas area.
The following Macy’s stores will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering in-store shopping, in-store pick-up and curbside pick-up:
Macy’s Henderson Galleria At Sunset
Macy’s Las Vegas Fashion Show
Macy’s Las Vegas Home
Macy’s Las Vegas Meadows
Macy’s Summerlin
Macy’s says it has implemented frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues; installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, and plexiglass at select registers.
Items bought for Store Pick-Up on macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Most orders placed by Noon will be available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after Noon will be ready the following business day.
Customers will call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location. Following social distancing guidelines, a Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues.
